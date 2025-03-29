Senator EDWIN SIFUNA reveals RAILA ODINGA’s high-profile role in RUTO’s Gov’t after ‘handshake’







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has disclosed Raila Odinga’s role in President William Ruto’s Government after the political pact, highlighting his involvement in regional peace efforts despite Ruto’s official position as the East African Community (EAC) chair.

Odinga departed the country on Friday, March 28th, to facilitate peace talks in South Sudan, aimed at preventing further escalation of conflict in the war-torn nation.

His involvement in the mediation process came shortly after President Ruto held discussions with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Despite Ruto’s chairmanship of the EAC, which mandates him to provide strategic leadership for regional stability, Odinga’s appointment underscores his diplomatic influence.

As EAC chair, Ruto is responsible for fostering peace, stability, and economic integration among member states.

Speaking on the matter, Sifuna stated, “On behalf of my party leader, Raila Odinga, who you know is outside the country on official national duty.”

“They denied us the African Union Commission (Chairmanship) job, but we will still do that job because there is no one to do that job.”

“This is not about rivalry but about experience.”

“Raila Odinga has an extensive history in diplomacy and mediation, making him a natural choice for such high-stakes negotiations.”

The revelation has sparked debate, with some viewing Odinga’s role as a testament to his statesmanship, while others see it as an indication of Ruto’s reliance on his expertise despite their past political differences.Bottom of Form

The Kenyan DAILY POST