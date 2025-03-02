Reactions as RUTO donates Ksh 20 million and pledges Ksh 100 million to Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, ‘to shame political enemies’







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - President William Ruto on Sunday electrified congregants at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu after pledging a multi-million shilling donation to aid the church’s construction.

The announcement sent the faithful into a frenzy as Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to supporting places of worship despite mounting criticism over his church contributions.

Addressing the congregation, Ruto defended his frequent church donations, stating that he remains unwavering in his belief in "giving to God."

"I am a product of giving to God, and I am unapologetic about it. I do it on the firm foundation of the scriptures," he declared.

The President announced a personal donation of Ksh.20 million towards the church project and further pledged to spearhead a harambee, promising to rally his allies to raise an additional Ksh.100 million.

"I have accepted to come and do harambee. I will make arrangements with my friends to raise Ksh.100 million and bring it here," he told the ecstatic crowd, which chanted his name in support.

Despite persistent criticism from clergy and Kenyans over politicians’ hefty church donations - often perceived as a cover for corruption - Ruto has remained steadfast in his stance.

His administration has also faced backlash for allowing fundraising in places of worship amid a struggling economy.

The controversy recently escalated when the Archdiocese of Nairobi returned Ksh.2.8 million donated by Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

As debate rages on, Ruto’s unwavering generosity continues to divide public opinion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST