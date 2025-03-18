Dutch King WILLEM-ALEXANDER’s bold message to President RUTO at State House Nairobi excites Kenyans







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has urged President William Ruto's administration to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms as enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution.

Speaking during his three-day State visit, the Dutch monarch emphasized the importance of human rights, good governance, and accountability in fostering strong diplomatic ties.

He noted that his engagements would include a meeting with Kenyan youth to understand their concerns.

“The people of Kenya, like those in the Netherlands, want their rights as free citizens to be respected and their voices heard.”

“I'm pleased that our country's strong relationship allows us to devote attention during the visit to issues such as human rights, good governance, and accountability,” he stated.

“We are grateful to discuss the concerns existing in these areas.”

“Later this morning, we will meet young Kenyans to get their views on recent developments,” he added.

Following his meeting with President Ruto at State House, the two leaders signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a letter of intent.

The agreements focus on trade, agriculture, and tourism, with additional discussions on security and climate action.

“Kenya is a self-assured nation that is proud of its economic performance, democracy, institutions, and international role.”

“This visit shows how interests are aligned and how close these two countries are,” King Willem-Alexander remarked.

His visit comes amid growing concerns over alleged police brutality in Kenya.

According to Data from the Kenya Human Rights Commission, 29 of the 82 people reported missing since the anti-government protests began in June remain unaccounted for, raising alarm over state security operations.Top of Form

