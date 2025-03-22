Swimming in money!! Government spokesperson ISAAC MWAURA spotted driving a multi-million Land Cruiser 300 GR Sports car while inspecting his newly - built lavish rental apartment in Ruiru (PHOTOs)

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Former Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is living large after landing a lucrative job in Ruto’s Government as a Government Spokesperson.
Mwaura was spotted in Ruiru driving a multi-million Land
Cruiser 300 GR Sports car estimated to be worth around Ksh 20 mililion.
He was inspecting his newly-built lavish apartment.
A few years back, Mwaura was declared bankrupt but he is now
living large and enjoying the finer things in life.
See photos.
