Swimming in money!! Government spokesperson ISAAC MWAURA spotted driving a multi-million Land Cruiser 300 GR Sports car while inspecting his newly - built lavish rental apartment in Ruiru (PHOTOs)



Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Former Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is living large after landing a lucrative job in Ruto’s Government as a Government Spokesperson.

Mwaura was spotted in Ruiru driving a multi-million Land Cruiser 300 GR Sports car estimated to be worth around Ksh 20 mililion.

He was inspecting his newly-built lavish apartment.

A few years back, Mwaura was declared bankrupt but he is now living large and enjoying the finer things in life.

See photos.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments