Swimming in money!! Government spokesperson ISAAC MWAURA spotted driving a multi-million Land Cruiser 300 GR Sports car while inspecting his newly - built lavish rental apartment in Ruiru (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Former Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is living large after landing a lucrative job in Ruto’s Government as a Government Spokesperson.

Mwaura was spotted in Ruiru driving a multi-million Land Cruiser 300 GR Sports car estimated to be worth around Ksh 20 mililion.

He was inspecting his newly-built lavish apartment.

A few years back, Mwaura was declared bankrupt but he is now living large and enjoying the finer things in life.

