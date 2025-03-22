See the cryptic message KBC journalist FREDRIK PARSAYO posted on Facebook days before his tragic death that has sparked speculation







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - The media fraternity and Kenyans at large are mourning the sudden demise of promising KBC journalist Fredrik Parsayo.

As investigations into his demise continue, his last social media post has sparked speculation about possible struggles before his tragic passing.

Days before his death, Parsayo shared a cryptic message on Facebook alongside a well-dressed photo of himself.

He wrote in Maa: "Ore teniiti ing'orisho amu keboree irkikuu enkoitoi!"—loosely translated to "When you are there, always look around because there are thorns on the way."

While it remains unclear whether this was a casual quote or a hint of personal battles, many now wonder if he was trying to pass some message.

Reports indicate that the young journalist took his own life after battling depression, allegedly triggered by months of unpaid salaries.

Financial struggles weighed heavily on him, leaving him unable to provide for their young child.

He reportedly turned to alcohol to cope with his distress after his wife left.

Parsayo joined KBC in 2021 after completing his Journalism and Media Studies degree at the University of Nairobi, specializing in Broadcast Media.

His untimely death has reignited conversations about mental health and financial stability in the media industry.

May his soul rest in peace

