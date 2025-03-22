Family of seasoned Kenyan journalist, SOPHIE IKENYE, appeals for help from Kenyans to help raise Ksh 5 million for her medical surgery after exhausting all the funds







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - The family of renowned BBC journalist, Sophie Ikenye, has launched an appeal for Sh5 million to help cover the cost of an urgent medical surgery.

The distraught family revealed that Ikenye has been undergoing treatment for the past eight years across various medical facilities.

They said they have exhausted all available funds and are calling on friends, family, fans, and well-wishers to support her treatment.

“As a family, we have done everything possible to support her medical care, but we have now exhausted all available funds,” the appeal shared online read.

They further urged the public to contribute towards the medical bill, emphasizing that “prayers, kindness, and generous contributions” would mean a lot during this difficult time.

Sophie Ikenye is a Kenyan journalist and BBC news presenter, best known as one of the main hosts of Focus on Africa on BBC World News.

Before joining the BBC, she had an extensive career in Kenya’s media industry, working for KBC, Citizen TV, and NTV Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST