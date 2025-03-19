SHOCK and grief as the body of the Gatundu LADY who went missing is found in a coffee plantation - She was going to visit a friend at Ruiru bypass (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - The body of 22-year-old Rosemary Njeri Ndeke, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on 15th March 2025, has been found dumped in a coffee plantation at Karibaribi area near Thika town.

Reports indicate that Rosemary was going to visit a friend at Ruiru Bypass on the fateful day she went missing, only for her body to be found dumped in the coffee plantation.

Njeri co-habited with her boyfriend.

According to her family, she was last seen on Saturday in Thika town in the company of her boyfriend before she disappeared.

Detectives have launched investigation to establish the motive behind her murder.

Nduta’s murder comes amid rising cases of femicide in the country.

Hardly a week passes before a femicide case is reported.





The Kenyan DAILY POST