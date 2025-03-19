City activist, MUMBI SERAKI, a strong critic of President RUTO, involved in a grisly accident after being drugged - Her car burst into flames (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Vocal activist, Mumbi Seraki, escaped death by a whisker after she was involved in a grisly road accident after being drugged.

Reports indicate that Mumbi was lured by a friend to a meeting, where she was reportedly drugged.

She can’t recall what happened during the meeting.

Mumbi was later involved in an accident after she lost consciousness.

Her car burst into flames and her belongings burnt into ashes.

Luckily, she survived the accident with minor injuries.

Mumbi has been a strong critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

Netizens had raised concerns about her whereabouts after she stopped tweeting.

Some thought that she had been abducted and started a hashtag calling for her release.

The Kenyan DAILY POST