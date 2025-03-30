PHOTOs of Deputy Inspector General of Police ELIUD LAGAT’s lavish home in Mosop

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Bernard Kitur, was hosted by Deputy Inspector of Police Eliud Lagat at his lavish home in Mosop constituency.
The police boss lives in a multi-million home, a landmark in
the village.
Taking to his Facebook page, Kitur said they discussed
development projects in the constituency, including the upgrade of local police
stations.
