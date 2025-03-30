PHOTOs of Deputy Inspector General of Police ELIUD LAGAT’s lavish home in Mosop







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Bernard Kitur, was hosted by Deputy Inspector of Police Eliud Lagat at his lavish home in Mosop constituency.

The police boss lives in a multi-million home, a landmark in the village.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kitur said they discussed development projects in the constituency, including the upgrade of local police stations.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST