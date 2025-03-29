Governor GLADYS WANGA fires her boyfriend, CHARLES ODHIAMBO, barely a month after her husband sent goons to beat him up for trying to wreck their marriage







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has officially dismissed the county’s Chief of Staff, Charles Odhiambo, weeks after explosive rumors surfaced online alleging that she was having a romantic affair with him.

The termination letter, dated March 28th, 2025, cites Mr. Odhiambo’s actions as gross misconduct, unethical behavior, and insubordination, stating that his conduct has brought disrepute to both his office and the County Government of Homa Bay.

Governor Wanga emphasized that his continued service was no longer tenable, leading to the immediate termination.

“I take great exception, that your recent conduct, through your acts of commission and/or omission, amounting to gross misconduct, unethical conduct and/or insubordination, has brought disrepute and dishonour not only to your office, but most regrettably to the County Government of Homa Bay and notably the Office of the Governor in which you serve as Chief of Staff.”

“In the circumstances, your continued service as my Chief of Staff is no longer tenable and your contract of employment is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter.” Governor Wanga stated.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Wanga fired Odhiambo to protect her marriage.

Her husband reportedly threatened to divorce her if she failed to fire Odhiambo.

Odhiambo was the talk of social media a few weeks ago after Wanga’s husband sent goons to attack him for having an affair with the Governor.

