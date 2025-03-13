See a PHOTO of WANJA NYARARI, the woman alleged to be KINDIKI’s girlfriend, during her prime, EISH!!







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Media personality Wanja Nyarari has been the talk of social media due to her proximity to power and outstanding beauty.

She has been pictured in the company of high-profile leaders among them President William Ruto, with word going round that she is currently warming Kindiki’s bed.

The beautiful lady has posted a throwback photo when she was in her prime.

Her beauty is just irresistible.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST