MOSES KURIA’s alleged girlfriend, FAITH MWAURA, dazzles on her birthday - He gave her a lucrative job in Government when he was a CS (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Upcoming city politician Faith Mwaura, who is rumoured to be involved in an affair with former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, shared a hot photo on X, as she turns a year older.

Men are thirsting over the birthday photo and flooding her timeline with lustful comments.

Kuria appointed Faith as a member of the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) Board of Directors when he was the Trade Cabinet Secretary.

She still serves in the board.

See the birthday photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST