See how youths snubbed RUTO in Mombasa as he tried to pull some PR stunts at Mama Ngina Drive - Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - A few days ago, President William Ruto was snubbed by some youths when he made an impromptu visit at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa while in the company of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and other senior government officials.

In the video, the Head of State is seen approaching a young man and trying to share a light moment with him.

“Vipi boss, naona uko area,” Ruto was heard telling the middle-aged man, who seemed disinterested in the President’s stunts.

Ruto continued engaging other youths at the busy market, but they also snubbed him.

Joho was seen trying to cheer up the young men to avoid embarrassing the President.

Watch the video.

See how youths snubbed RUTO in Mombasa as he tried to pull some PR stunts at Mama Ngina Drive - Hii Ni Aibu pic.twitter.com/Zh9zy7B7Fy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST