See how RUTO’s Gov’t is paying influencers to lure Gen Z voters - will it work? (VIDEO)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - In a bid to win over Gen Z voters ahead of the 2027 elections, President William Ruto’s Government has turned to social media influencers to promote its Affordable Housing project.

With Ruto’s popularity declining, especially among young voters frustrated by tough economic policies, influencers have been deployed to create TikTok content highlighting the Affordable Housing project.

This move appears to target Gen Z, who largely consume news and information through social media rather than traditional media.

The 2027 election is expected to see over six million new voters, with Gen Z forming a significant bloc.

They are now sponsoring influencers to go and dance on the less than 1000 Affordable Housing projects to lure Gen Z voters! pic.twitter.com/Ql8fDQwG46 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST