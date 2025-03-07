Ni Sherehe Kubwa!! Mourners eat sumptuous food at CHEBUKATI’s Kitale home ahead of his burial (VIDEO)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - Mourners thronged the home of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, in Kitale to pay their last respects to him ahead of his burial on Saturday, March 8.

The mourners, who included friends, family and business associates, were captured on camera being served sumptuous food.

The food was in plenty and every mourner went home full.

Chebukati's final send-off is tomorrow.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi warned that security agents would be on high alert to stop any potential disruptions.

Oyagi cautioned that security officers will not permit the assembly of people in political interest groups, adding that no form of mischief will be allowed.

"We are not going to condone any form of hooliganism, which is becoming a norm in this region where politicians are taking advantage of funerals to flex their political muscles,” the County Commissioner stated.

Watch the video.