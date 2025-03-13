See how Governor SUSAN KIHIKA is slaying in Texas, U.S. with MILLICENT OMANGA as Nakuru residents suffer - She claims she is on maternity leave (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - After a three-month absence, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has reemerged online.

The county boss, who recently explained that she is on maternity leave in the U.S, was spotted having a good time with former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga in Texas.

Omanga shared photos of their meet-up, captioning them with a heartfelt Bible verse.

She expressed gratitude for their friendship, calling Kihika a blessing.

“A friend loves at all times, and a sister is born for a time of adversity.” — Proverbs 17:17

“Blessed to have a best friend who walks with me in faith, love, and laughter.”

“Grateful for the bond God has given us! Susan Kihika.” Omanga captioned.

However, the photos did not sit well with a section of Kenyans.

Netizens quickly accused Kihika of abandoning her responsibilities, with some sharing images of Nakuru’s deteriorating roads as the Kihika enjoys extended break abroad.Top of Form

See the photos and reactions below.

