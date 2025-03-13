LADY devastated after crashing her brand new car a day after flaunting it online - She had saved for months to buy the car (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A lady identified as JaNaiya Linder on Facebook had her joy quickly turn to devastation after the brand-new car, that she had saved for months to buy, was wrecked just a day after she proudly showcased it online.

Linder, who had shared her excitement on Facebook in a post filled with pride and accomplishment, returned with a heartbreaking update barely 24 hours later.





"Worst day of my life. I work so hard, man! Every day, I worked! I’m devastated! I saved up for months. I can’t do nothing but cry," she wrote, expressing her pain.





Her followers quickly rallied around her, offering words of encouragement.

Some reminded her that material things could be replaced, while others simply sent love and support, acknowledging her heartbreak.

Fortunately, there was a silver lining - Linder later revealed that her car was comprehensively insured, sparing her from the full financial burden of the loss.

