LUCY WAMAITHA’s dismembered body found at Sagana River, 3 months after she went missing while on a work trip with her supervisor (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - The body of Lucy Wamaitha, who disappeared while on a work trip with her employer in January this year, has been found at Sagana River.

The 32-year-old worked for a local NGO.

Her mother, Nancy Mungai, revealed Lucy had gone on a work trip to Meru with her supervisor before she went missing under unclear circumstances.

Before they left, the mother spoke with the supervisor, who kept her updated about the trip.

Everything seemed normal until Lucy’s phone went off at around 7 pm on the same day.

Lucy’s mother suspects that her daughter may have run into trouble because of disagreements at work.

She reportedly had frequent quarrels with her bosses after she discovered that money was being mismanaged at the NGO, which led to a strained relationship between her and her bosses.

Her dismembered body had been stuffed in a sack and dumped in the river.

Her head also been severed, indicating that she was tortured before being killed.

Her supervisor has given conflicting accounts of what happened when she went missing.

He initially stated that they were together but later claimed Wamaitha got out of his car in Thika town to meet someone driving a white car.

After that, she was never seen again.

His version of events has raised suspicion, and investigators are closely examining his movements and interactions leading up to the disappearance.

Authorities believe foul play was involved, especially after forensic experts suggested that the body found was dismembered and doused with acid before being dumped.

The gruesome nature of the discovery points to an attempt to destroy evidence and delay identification.

Given the complexity of the case, homicide specialists have now taken over the investigation.

Detectives are piecing together Wamaitha’s final moments, hoping to uncover the truth behind her disappearance and suspected murder.

They are analyzing phone records, surveillance footage, and witness testimonies to establish a timeline and identify any possible suspects.

The role of her employer and colleague is under scrutiny, with police not ruling out an inside job or a well-planned cover-up.





The Kenyan DAILY POST