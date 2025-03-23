RUTO’s PS visits ailing Mosop MP, ABRAHAM KIRWA, at his home in Dallas, Texas (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Principal Secretary Julius Bitok visited the home of ailing Mosop MP, Abraham Kirwa, in Dallas, Texas, during his official tour of the USA.

Bitok shared photos spending time with the MP and his family and wished him a speedy recovery.

“While on my official tour of the USA, I visited Hon. Abraham Kirwa, MP for Mosop, at his home in Dallas, Texas. I was pleased to see his progress and wished him a speedy recovery and God's blessings,’’ he wrote.

The first-time MP has been out of the country seeking specialized treatment after falling ill.

Luckily, he has a home in Dallas, making his stay in America cheap as he seeks treatment for an unknown illness.

See photos.

