RUTO keeps his promise as the upgrade of RAILA ODINGA stadium in Homabay begins - Ksh 500 million has been allocated to the project (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - The upgrade of Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay has officially begun after President William Ruto promised to allocate Ksh 500 million to the project during a development tour of the region.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salima Mvurya handed over the construction works to the contractor and said the project will be completed by May 20, 2025.

Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1st, 2025 will be held at the stadium.

“I officially handed over the construction works for the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County this afternoon. The project is set for completion by May 20, 2025, and will host the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2025. I have directed the contractor to prioritize employment opportunities for local youth, ensuring they benefit from the project as it takes shape. While assessing the scope of work alongside Homa Bay Governor H.E Gladys Wanga, Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum, and Sports Kenya Chairman, I reaffirmed H.E. President William Ruto’s commitment to upgrading the stadium from its current 2,000-seat capacity to a world-class 10,000-seat facility,” the sports CS wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST