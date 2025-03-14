KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, spotted goofing around with a mzungu after walking out of her toxic marriage - She is now dressing like a slay queen (VIDEO)







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Trizah Karangu, the estranged wife to popular Akorino gospel singer, Karangu Muraya, is enjoying life after walking out of her toxic marriage.

The mother of two is currently riding high with her new gospel song that has garnered over 1 million views in less than three weeks and signing lucrative ambassadorial roles with local companies.

In this latest video that she posted on her Facebook page, she is seen goofing around with an unidentified mzungu.

They were spending time together at a park looking like a match made in heaven.

Watch the video.

KARANGU MURAYA’s estranged wife, TRIZAH, spotted goofing around with a mzungu after walking out of her toxic marriage - She is now dressing like a slay queen pic.twitter.com/V8cIbTw2uc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 14, 2025

