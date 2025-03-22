Governor NATEMBEYA deconstructs RAILA and tells BABA the bitter truth after his pact with RUTO - This man is on fire! (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is steadily emerging as Kenya’s de facto opposition leader following Raila Odinga’s coalition deal with President Ruto’s Government.

Speaking at a public gathering, Natembeya criticized Raila for double-speaking, claiming to be in the opposition while his pact with Ruto secured key Cabinet positions for ODM leaders.

He urged Raila to either fully join the Government or remain in opposition.

Declaring himself the true opposition leader, Natembeya vowed to hold Ruto’s administration accountable and continue exposing its shortcomings to the public.

Watch the video below.

George Natembeya amechoma shule na certificates zote ndani. This man is on fire! Finyaaaa! pic.twitter.com/xc4suWLlw9 — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) March 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST