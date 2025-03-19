Reactions as once-flamboyant Germany-based Kenyan TikToker NYAKO begs fans for rent money after Mzungu lover dumped her (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Popular Kenyan TikToker Nyako has set tongues wagging after posting a heart-wrenching video pleading for financial help.

The once-flamboyant content creator, known for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle in Germany, is now pleading with fans to help her pay rent.

In the viral clip, a crestfallen Nyako, is seen wearing a marvin and a jungle-green military jacket - a stark contrast to the confident, wealthy woman she once portrayed.

"Ninaomba mnisaidie tu kulipa rent." she emotionally begs.

She went on to explain that she took a break from TikTok but is now making a comeback and urges her followers to send TikTok GIFTS, a form of digital currency, to help her get back on her feet.

"I have been out of TikTok for three to four months and am coming back.”

“Gifts nitazihitaji juu nimeamua kujikimu kimaisha," she adds.

However, netizens are wondering why she went silent in the first place - especially when her platform was thriving.

At the height of her success, Nyako lived in a stunning home in Germany, often sharing glimpses of her wealth, dishing out financial advice, and positioning herself as a self-made success story.

Interestingly, she insists she doesn’t want money from her German partners, choosing to rebuild independently.

Apparently her muzungu husband dumped her and she stopped getting welfare.

"Mimi sitaki pesa ya Wajerumani, nimeamua kujikimu mimi mwenyewe.”

“Let us continue from where we left off, and it's going to be bigger and better," she declares.

Her desperate plea has left netizens divided - some sympathizing with her struggles, while others mocking her dramatic fall from grace.

Watch the video and reactions.

