Well-dressed Slay Queen gets ‘stuck’ in revolving door of swanky hotel - This is embarrassing! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - A video of a
stylish slay queen getting hilariously stuck at the entrance of what appears to
be a high-end hotel is trending.
Struggling with the revolving door, she keeps ending up in
the same spot, clearly unfamiliar with how it works.
The clip has sparked hilarious reactions, with some jokingly
calling her a "beauty with no brains," while others
sympathize with her awkward moment.
Watch the embarrassing yet entertaining moment below.
0 Comments