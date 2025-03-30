Reactions as Lawyer NELSON HAVI vows to fight for the legalization of Marijuana in Kenya - ‘We must level the vibes’

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has announced that he will challenge the criminalization of marijuana in Kenya.
In a bold social media post on Sunday, Havi announced his
plans to file a constitutional petition next week, seeking to revoke all laws
prohibiting the cultivation, processing, sale, and use of cannabis.
"I will in the next coming week file a
constitutional petition to declare as unconstitutional all sections of the law
criminalizing the growing, processing, sale, and use of marijuana.
“We must level the vibes," he declared.
His stance comes amid ongoing crackdowns on drug-related
offenses, where users, dealers, and traffickers face severe legal consequences.
According to the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic
Substances (Control) (Amendment) Act, 2020, possession of 50mg or less of
marijuana carries a fine of at least Ksh10 million or a minimum jail term of 10
years, or both.
Havi has questioned the rationale behind banning a plant
that grows naturally.
"I have never understood the criminalization of
marijuana. It is a naturally growing plant that Jah gave to man," he
argued.
His push echoes sentiments previously expressed by former
Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, who campaigned on legalizing
marijuana to clear Kenya’s debt.
"If we grew bhang in Nyeri alone in one year, we can
pay Kenya’s entire debt portfolio or build two expressways in each
county," Wajackoyah once stated.
Havi’s announcement has sparked mixed reaction from netizens with some supporting him and others urging caution.
1 Comments
Cannabis should be absolutely just as legal and easy to obtain anywhere as alcohol currently is. No exceptions. It's so easy: As legal and easy to obtain/use as alcohol currently is. Why hold relatively benign, often healing cannabis to any sort of irrational, stricter double standard than perfectly legal alcohol?ReplyDelete