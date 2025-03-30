GACHAGUA sends a message to Mt. Kenya residents ahead of President RUTO’s tour – ‘Take the money but….’







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Mt. Kenya residents to turn out in large numbers for President William Ruto’s upcoming development tour, set to begin on April 1st.

The visit comes amid political tensions between the two leaders, with Ruto looking to solidify his support in the region.

Speaking in Naivasha on Saturday, Gachagua urged locals to attend Ruto’s meetings, emphasizing that they should gladly accept any financial incentives offered.

“The President is coming with gifts, and I encourage you to receive them with joy,” he said.

“If they give you money, ask for more. Don't settle for a small amount.”

He further reminded Ruto that Mt. Kenya supported his election without demanding anything in return.

“President Ruto, be financially prepared because we elected you without asking for anything,” he added.

Gachagua made these remarks at the consecration of Pastor Harrison Munyua at Redeemed Church in Naivasha.

The former DP also responded to recent remarks by Chief of Defense Forces General Charles Kahariri, who warned Kenyans against political slogans that could incite unconstitutional leadership changes.

Gachagua dismissed these concerns, defending such slogans as part of democratic preparations for the 2027 elections.

He also cautioned the police against interfering with political gatherings, asserting that the era of using law enforcement to suppress opposition was over.

