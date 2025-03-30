A Toyota Axio stolen in Buru Buru, Nairobi, recovered in Kisauni as detectives arrest two suspects behind car thefts (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 29, 2025 - Kisauni Sub-County detectives have arrested Emmanuel Mugodo Sabwa, 42, and Erick Maingi Muimi, 34 and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

The silver Toyota Axio, registration number KDP 289B, was reported stolen at Buruburu Police Station, Nairobi.

Acting on forensic leads, detectives trailed the vehicle to Utange area, where they discovered its tracking device abandoned roughly 20 meters from a perimeter wall compound where the said motor vehicle was recovered.

At the scene, detectives found the vehicle fitted with a different registration plate KDA 348V and its front dashboard partially dismantled, likely in preparation for a quick resale or parts trade.

Also recovered were assorted car keys, dismantled car trackers, a key programming machine, number plates KDJ 885G, KDP 289B, SSD 763A, and KCT 278Y, two log books for motor vehicles KCU 527H and KDA 348V, and one laptop make hp.

The suspects are now cooling their heels at Mjambere Police Station, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.

