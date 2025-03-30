A Toyota Axio stolen in Buru Buru, Nairobi, recovered in Kisauni as detectives arrest two suspects behind car thefts (PHOTOs)

Sunday, March 29, 2025 - Kisauni Sub-County detectives have arrested Emmanuel Mugodo Sabwa, 42, and Erick Maingi Muimi, 34 and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
The silver Toyota Axio, registration number KDP 289B, was
reported stolen at Buruburu Police Station, Nairobi.
Acting on forensic leads, detectives trailed the vehicle to
Utange area, where they discovered its tracking device abandoned roughly 20
meters from a perimeter wall compound where the said motor vehicle was
recovered.
At the scene, detectives found the vehicle fitted with a
different registration plate KDA 348V and its front dashboard partially
dismantled, likely in preparation for a quick resale or parts trade.
Also recovered were assorted car keys, dismantled car
trackers, a key programming machine, number plates KDJ 885G, KDP 289B, SSD
763A, and KCT 278Y, two log books for motor vehicles KCU 527H and KDA 348V, and
one laptop make hp.
The suspects are now cooling their heels at Mjambere Police
Station, undergoing processing pending arraignment.
Meanwhile, the recovered items are being detained as exhibits.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments