Reactions as Kenyan man parades faces of two LADIES he had ‘fun’ with in a dingy room demanding payment (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A viral video showing two women demanding payment from men after having ‘fun’ has left Kenyans talking.
In the clip, one man asks a lady to
confirm she received her payment of Ksh 800 to which she agrees.
However, she insists her friend, who
looks distressed, must also be paid.
The men initially refuse, claiming they
didn’t have fun with her, but later send Ksh 200, saying, “ndio tusionekane
sisi ni watu wabaya” (so we don’t seem like bad people).
The video has sparked mixed reactions
online.
Some netizens condemned the men for
publicly exposing the women, while others sympathized with their struggle to
make a living.Bottom of Form
Watch the video here>>> and reactions below.
