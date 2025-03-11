MADNESS! A single mother shocked to find out messages of her boyfriend preying on her daughter - See the messages







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A single mother of one has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing private messages between her boyfriend and her daughter.

The rogue man, whom she has dated for 5 years, has been preying on her innocent daughter.

He has known the girl since she was 5 years old.

The innocent girl, who turned 10, approached her mother crying and complained that her mother’s boyfriend doesn’t talk to her like a kid anymore.

The woman was shocked after seeing some of the ‘crazy messages’ her boyfriend has been sending to her daughter.

Check this out.

