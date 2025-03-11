The flashy KALENJIN man who was arrested for setting up his own police station in Kesses has been spotted several times with popular TV anchor BETTY KYALLO (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Flashy and controversial businessman Collins Letting, alias General Chepkulei, is in custody after he was arrested for setting up his own police station in Kesses and branding it with police colours without the approval of the Inspector-General.

The station, which has detention cells and an office, is said to have existed for more than six months.

Chepkulei is a popular figure on social media and is well-connected within the political circles.

He has been pictured rubbing shoulders with prominent Kenyan personalities, among them seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo.

Chepkulei and Betty Kyallo have met several times, although the nature of their relationship remains unknown.

See photos.

