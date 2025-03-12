Popular TikToker SOLOMON KYEVA narrates how he was attacked and robbed by goons during RUTO’s tour in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Popular TikToker, Solomon Kyeva, popularly known as Kyevaerrands, was among the Nairobians caught up in chaos during President Ruto’s tour in Nairobi.
In a video shared online, Kyeva, who runs errands for a
living, revealed that he was robbed of his phone and suffered a head injury
after being attacked by goons who had allegedly been paid to attend Ruto’s
event but later turned on innocent citizens.
Despite the ordeal, he remained composed, downplaying the
incident even as his injury was evident.
Watch the video below.
https://t.co/r79NPh3y2h pic.twitter.com/sEFlbMbDYH— Writter Style. (@Her_Nimo) March 11, 2025
