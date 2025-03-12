Locals shout “Uongo” as RUTO was addressing a roadside rally in Kawangware and promising youths jobs (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto faced resistance when he made a stopover in Kawangware to address the residents after a group of youths shouted him down.

The disgruntled youths shouted “Uongo” (lies) as the Head of State promised them jobs to clean the Nairobi River.

Ruto was heard telling the youths from the informal settlements to organize themselves and take advantage of the Government’s initiative to clean the Nairobi River.

However, the youths shouted ‘Uongo’, indicating that they were fed up with the President’s promises.

Ruto has been labelled as a perennial liar for giving sweet promises which he doesn’t fulfill.

Watch the video.

😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 Kawangware wamekataa uongo



Mtukufu Rais anawa promise mambo wanasema uongo pic.twitter.com/7sqEp90LDT — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) March 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST