Locals shout “Uongo” as RUTO was addressing a roadside rally in Kawangware and promising youths jobs (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto faced resistance when he made a stopover in Kawangware to address the residents after a group of youths shouted him down.
The disgruntled youths shouted “Uongo” (lies) as the Head
of State promised them jobs to clean the Nairobi River.
Ruto was heard telling the youths from the informal
settlements to organize themselves and take advantage of the Government’s
initiative to clean the Nairobi River.
However, the youths shouted ‘Uongo’, indicating that they
were fed up with the President’s promises.
Ruto has been labelled as a perennial liar for giving sweet
promises which he doesn’t fulfill.
