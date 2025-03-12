Popular Kenyan X influencer accused of lying about her age as she celebrates turning ‘twenty fine’ (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Popular X influencer Nimu Kiarie, aka Jaber is Jaber has been accused of lying about her real age.

This is after she took to X to celebrate turning a year older with the caption:

"Turning twenty fine looks good on me 🎈📷.

“Happy Birthday to me! 📷📷😮💨❤️"

However, eagle-eyed netizens weren’t buying it, digging up receipts from 2021 when she claimed to be turning 26.

The internet never forgets!

Check out the post and her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST