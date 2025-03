Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A lady called Nimu Kiarie on X is facing endless trolls for lying about her age.

Nimu posted photos claiming that she was celebrating her 25th birthday but in 2021, she claimed that she had turned 26 years old.

Netizens unearthed her past post and roasted her badly for lying about her age.

See tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST