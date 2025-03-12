Costly Affair! Professor HAMO reveals the millions he lost after his highly publicized affair with JEMUTAI

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Former Churchill Show comedian, Professor Hamo, has finally broken his silence on his highly publicized affair with fellow comedian Jemutai.
The father of five, born Herman Gakobo Kago, revealed that
the affair not only strained his family but also cost him approximately KSh 14
million in lost brand deals.
Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Hamo admitted
that the scandal led to his ostracization, especially since he was already
married with three children.
Brands he had partnered with for years swiftly distanced
themselves, endorsement deals were canceled, and agencies stopped taking his
calls.
The sudden backlash made it nearly impossible for him to
secure new partnerships, plunging him into financial distress.
However, he acknowledged that his downfall wasn’t solely due
to the scandal, admitting that his reckless spending habits had already put him
on a dangerous path.
"I was in my 30s, money was coming in, and I was making
terrible decisions," he confessed.
His reputation crumbled overnight.
"Nobody cared whether it was true or false. Everything
collapsed.”
“I lost multiple deals worth KSh 14 million, and nobody wanted to
associate with me."
More than the financial loss, Hamo says the hardest hit was
losing his brand - something he had spent years building.
“It was that serious. I lost money that I was looking forward
to receiving.”
“But more importantly, I lost my brand, which was
everything," he lamented.
Now, he’s focused on rebuilding his career and learning from
past mistakes.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments