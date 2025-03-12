Costly Affair! Professor HAMO reveals the millions he lost after his highly publicized affair with JEMUTAI







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Former Churchill Show comedian, Professor Hamo, has finally broken his silence on his highly publicized affair with fellow comedian Jemutai.

The father of five, born Herman Gakobo Kago, revealed that the affair not only strained his family but also cost him approximately KSh 14 million in lost brand deals.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Hamo admitted that the scandal led to his ostracization, especially since he was already married with three children.

Brands he had partnered with for years swiftly distanced themselves, endorsement deals were canceled, and agencies stopped taking his calls.

The sudden backlash made it nearly impossible for him to secure new partnerships, plunging him into financial distress.

However, he acknowledged that his downfall wasn’t solely due to the scandal, admitting that his reckless spending habits had already put him on a dangerous path.

"I was in my 30s, money was coming in, and I was making terrible decisions," he confessed.

His reputation crumbled overnight.

"Nobody cared whether it was true or false. Everything collapsed.”

“I lost multiple deals worth KSh 14 million, and nobody wanted to associate with me."

More than the financial loss, Hamo says the hardest hit was losing his brand - something he had spent years building.

“It was that serious. I lost money that I was looking forward to receiving.”

“But more importantly, I lost my brand, which was everything," he lamented.

Now, he’s focused on rebuilding his career and learning from past mistakes.