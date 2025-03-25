Trending!! Lawyer spotted placing a bet on his phone during a court session sparks hilarious reactions! (PHOTO)



Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A viral photo of a lawyer placing a bet on his phone during a court session has sparked hilarious reactions online.

In the image, the lawyer appears focused, seemingly looking up crucial information for his client.

But upon closer inspection, he’s actually on a betting site, placing a wager.

Netizens couldn't hold back their amusement, joking that his client might be better off confessing and hoping for a lenient sentence since their lawyer seems more invested in gambling than the case.

Talk about multitasking gone wrong!

See the photo below.



