More woes for KARANGU MURAYA as it emerges that his lavish Gatundu home is set to be auctioned due to outstanding bank loans - The Akorino man is living beyond his means







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, is reportedly facing financial hardships and may soon be auctioned.

Reports indicate that his lavish Gatundu home, where his estranged wife Triza and his children lived before their marriage ended, might soon be up for auction due to outstanding bank loans.

The news first came to light when Wanja Nyarari, a social media personality, revealed the situation while responding to a post by Triza.

Wanjira questioned why Trizah was being persuaded to return to her matrimonial home, which according to Wanja, is allegedly about to be auctioned.

“Good morning dear. Do you know that the home they are telling you to return to, its title is under the custody of the bank and it's about to be auctioned?" Wanja wrote in her comment to Triza, though no response came from Triza.

Following the comment, Wanja took to her Facebook page, sharing audio messages from a WhatsApp conversation between her and her source, blogger Purity Macharia, who is also a close associate of Karangu.

In the exchange, Purity shed more light on the financial troubles Karangu and Triza's marriage is facing, which had not been publicly disclosed.

Karangu reportedly survives on loans to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Even the Landcruiser V8 he drives is bought on loan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST