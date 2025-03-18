Office Love Turns Sour!! Skirt-chasing Comfort Home CEO, EZEKIAH KARIUKI, accuses his former staff-turned-baby mama of blackmail after firing her - KRA is on his neck over tax evasion (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Comfort Home Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiah Kariuki, has taken to social media to air his grievances after his former staff-turned-baby mama started blackmailing him after leaving his company.

Kariuki had employed his jilted baby mama as a manager in his real estate company and fell in love with her in the line of duty.

Their office affair resulted in the birth of a son.

The skirt-chasing CEO, whose appetite for women is well-known, later fired her.

Trouble started when she left his company.

She reportedly went with the company’s data and hatched a plan to blackmail him.

She has been tainting his company's image through bloggers, inciting her former workmates, and even reported him to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over tax evasion.

KRA has launched investigations into Kariuki’s company over tax evasion.

She also took her former employer and baby daddy to court and sued him over child support.

The court ordered him to pay monthly child support of Ksh 12,000 and pay school fees for their kid, which he is doing diligently.

According to Kariuki, he used to pay his baby mama Ksh 400,000 per month when she was manager at his company and took care of all her bills, only for her to blackmail him.

Listen to him speak.

