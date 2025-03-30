Kisii woman rendered homeless after her brothers-in-law evicted her and torched her house, months after burying her husband (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A woman from Kisii is going through unimaginable pain after her brothers-in-law reportedly evicted her and torched her house.

The unfortunate incident happened a few months after she buried her husband.

Instead of her brothers-in-law giving her emotional support, they ganged up against her and evicted her from her matrimonial home, before torching the house.

She is currently homeless and seeking justice.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST