PHOTOs!! A glimpse of how the body of KEPSHA chair, JOHNSON NZIOKA alias Governor, was ferried in a luxurious hearse







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - The late Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association (KEPSHA) Chairperson, Johnson Nzioka, commonly known as Nzioka, was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners, among them education stakeholders, Government officials, and fellow headteachers from across the country.

Nzioka’s body was ferried in a luxurious hearse from the mortuary to his home in Masii, Machakos County, where he was laid to rest.

The deceased perished in a fatal accident along Mombasa Road after his Prado rammed into a truck.

He was widely respected for his dedication to improve primary education in Kenya.

