Rogue Kenyan Uber driver MICHAEL MUIRURI exposed - See what he did to this LADY after she paid for the trip via MPESA!







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has raised an alarm over rogue Uber drivers using deceitful tactics to overcharge or defraud unsuspecting clients.

Taking to X, Nyamisa Chelagata narrated how some drivers manipulate payment details at the end of trips.

She explained that after a customer books a ride and reaches their destination, these drivers provide an alternative M-Pesa number different from the one linked to the Uber app.

Once payment is sent, the driver falsely reports to Uber Kenya that the client has not paid in full and then blocks their number.

Chelagata recounted her experience with a driver identified as Michael Muiruri, to whom she sent KSh 1,350 for the trip.

When she inquired about the different number, he claimed it belonged to his wife. As a result, Uber still lists her trip as unpaid.

Following her post, multiple disgruntled customers came forward with similar complaints, urging Uber to take action against the fraudulent scheme.

