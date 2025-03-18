PHOTOs!! FREDRICK KIPTUI’s body found in a waterfall after he went missing under mysterious circumstances - His last message to his wife revealed







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - The body of 26-year-old Fredrick Kiptui has been found in Gurusalal Waterfall in Shauri Yako, Eldama Ravine Sub-County, Baringo County, after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

His wife, Naomi Jelagat, recalled his disturbing final words before his disappearance.

He told her, “I’m not feeling well. My body will be found in the water.”

Originally from Tenges in Baringo Central, Kiptui had been residing with his family in Shauri Yako.

Koibatek Sub-County Police Commander, Joel Chepkwony, confirmed that the body, which showed signs of decomposition, was identified by Kiptui’s family.

While no visible injuries were found on the body, the exact cause of death remains unclear.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an inquiry to determine whether his death was by suicide or other factors contributed to his demise.

Concerns have also been raised after Kiptui’s recent social media post and the reported loss of Ksh. 2,000 in a gaming app, suggesting he may have been facing emotional distress before his death.

The body has been transported to Mercy Mission Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The community is left in shock as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST