Drama as loudmouth MCSK CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA is put on compulsory leave as RICHARD SERETI takes over







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has been placed on compulsory leave and Richard Sereti appointed interim CEO.

"Dear Team, I trust you are well. Please be informed that our CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS, has proceeded on leave. During this period, Mr. Richard Sereti, the Legal officer, will serve as the Acting CEO and oversee all matters in the CEO's absence", the email titled CEO on Leave - Acting CEO Appointment, sent by HR and Administration Manager Joyce Nyambura stated on part.

Ms. Nyambura's email was supported by a letter sent by MCSK board chair Dr. Lazarus Muli, which stated. "Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Music Conyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) shall be away on his annual paid leave from 10th March 2025 to 24th July 2025, both day inclusive".

The letter addressed to Richard Sereti added, "You are hereby appointed to act as the Chief Executive Officer until when the substantive CEO is expected to resume work on 25th July 2025".

The ousted Dr. Mutua protested by clarifying that he is not on leave.

"I wish to clarify that I have neither applied for leave nor authorized any manager or staff member to act on my behalf. Regrettably, certain individuals influenced by the former Directors, led by the ex-Chairman, are engaging in disruptive activities. This behavior reflects the unfortunate legacy of Mr. Lazarus Muli's leadership, which nearly brought MCSK to ruin. However, his era has ended, and I am committed to restoring order within the organization," he said.

He urged staff to 'disregard any communication suggesting my absence and continue your duties confidently. I will be in the office on Monday to provide further guidance and ensure adherence to proper procedures'.

Highly placed sources blame Muli for the infightings at MCSK.

The board chair is accused of overstaying his welcome.

"Muli, who has been a major problem in the CMO and has refused to step down as Chair since 2015", the source weighed in.

Ezekiel Mutua has vowed to end Muli's long and unfortunate tenure at MCSK.