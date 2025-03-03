PHOTO of the Ksh 1.2 billion church that Jesus Winner Ministry church Pastor EDWARD MWAI is setting up along Thika Road - RUTO has pledged Ksh 100 million







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry Church is setting up a multi-billion church along Thika Road.

The ultra-modern church will cost approximately Ksh 1.2 billion, making it one of the most expensive churches in East and Central Africa.

President William Ruto promised to donate Ksh 100 million to the construction project on Sunday and proposed a joint fundraiser to boost the project.

“In the construction of our church, I will personally give Ksh20 million. I will come, we fundraise together. I will plan with my friends and we will find Ksh100 million. We will build this church so that we can shame the enemies of our country,” he declared.

He dismissed critics who question his generosity, arguing that offerings are meant for God, not church leaders.

See photo of the proposed multi-billion church and reactions from netizens.

