Daring Kenyan thug flaunts phones he allegedly stole from revelers during BURNA BOY’s concert in Nairobi (PHOTO)

Monday, March 3, 2025 - An X user has sparked outrage after posting photos of phones he allegedly stole from revelers during Burna Boy’s sold-out concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, over the weekend.
The Grammy Award-winning artist thrilled fans at the
high-priced event, where VVIP tickets cost a staggering Ksh
65,000.
However, while many paid to enjoy the show, some seemingly
had other intentions.
The unidentified individual boldly shared a photo of the
stolen devices, captioning it: “Thank You Burna Boy.”
See the post and reactions below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments