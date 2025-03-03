Daring Kenyan thug flaunts phones he allegedly stole from revelers during BURNA BOY’s concert in Nairobi (PHOTO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - An X user has sparked outrage after posting photos of phones he allegedly stole from revelers during Burna Boy’s sold-out concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, over the weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning artist thrilled fans at the high-priced event, where VVIP tickets cost a staggering Ksh 65,000.

However, while many paid to enjoy the show, some seemingly had other intentions.

The unidentified individual boldly shared a photo of the stolen devices, captioning it: “Thank You Burna Boy.”

