OSCAR SUDI’s son is fighting for his life in hospital after he was seriously injured in Naivasha during the just-concluded rally event - Here is exactly what happened







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - The son of Kapseret Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s ally, Oscar Sudi, is fighting for his life at a city hospital after he was badly injured during the just-concluded World Rally Championship (WRC) in Naivasha.

A source reached out to popular social media influencer Kimuzi on X and revealed that Sudi’s son sustained serious injuries after strong winds blew the Presidential tent in Naivasha on Saturday, where he was seated.

The huge TV screens that had been mounted in the Presidential tent fell on him.

Sudi’s family is keeping the matter under wraps.

This new development comes even as the political class mourns the death of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi’s son.

Elachi’s son died after he was involved in an accident while heavily intoxicated.

Kenyans have been mocking Elachi on social media instead of comforting her as she mourns her son.

Here is a screenshot of what Kimuzi shared on his X platform.





Meanwhile, watch the moment the Presidential tent collapsed.

The moment the Presidential tent collapsed in Naivasha during World Rally Championship attended by President RUTO pic.twitter.com/cMCIzs3nCV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025