Is Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME battling an undisclosed condition? This VIDEO from her last public appearance has sparked murmurs (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Chief Justice Martha Koome is trending on social media, with netizens expressing concern over her noticeable weight loss.

In her latest public appearance, Justice Koome appeared weak and frail, fueling speculation about whether she might be battling an undisclosed health condition.

The CJ has been facing mounting pressure to resign, led by senior lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Nelson Havi.

The two have even filed a petition before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), seeking the removal of Justice Koome and the entire Supreme Court bench, citing allegations of incompetence and corruption.

Despite the pressure, Koome has remained defiant, accusing her critics of unfairly targeting her because she is a woman.

On December 10th, 2024, during the High Court Annual Human Rights Summit, she addressed the issue of cyberbullying, describing herself as a victim of "technologically facilitated Gender-Based Violence."

She suggested that these attacks were part of a broader effort to intimidate and force her out of office.

Now, many are wondering if the relentless criticism is taking a toll on her health.Top of Form

Watch the video and reactions below.

Is the CJ okay? pic.twitter.com/wvrMUNVKyx — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) March 25, 2025

