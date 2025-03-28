BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH and his pretty girlfriend demonstrate how they share a bed - He can barely fit in a King size bed (VIDEO)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Bradley Gen Z Goliath and his stunning girlfriend have set tongues wagging after sharing a hilarious video of their bedtime struggles.

Standing at an incredible 8 feet, Bradley barely fits in a king-size bed, making cuddling a challenge.

The clip shows his girlfriend creatively adjusting his position to create room for the two.

Meanwhile, shorter folks online are laughing and joking that they’ll never have to deal with such oversized dilemmas!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST