Mystery of a former senior government official’s heart that went missing at Lee Funeral Home as the family takes legal action against the high-end mortuary







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Staff at Lee Funeral Home have defended themselves against claims that the funeral home is responsible for the disappearance of former Nairobi Provincial Police Chief Timothy Mwandi Muumbo's heart.

In a statement filed in court on Monday, Mortuary Assistant Achochi Ongori and mortician Paul Chege denied any involvement in the missing organ.

This follows a lawsuit filed by Muumbo’s children, Johnstone Kassim, Alex Munyasa and Carolyn Muumbo, who are suing the funeral home, former Government Pathologist Moses Njue and others.

The case dates back to June 2, 2015, when Muumbo, aged 87, was rushed to Nairobi Hospital and later pronounced dead.

His body was transferred to Lee Funeral Home for preservation but his children suspect foul play, claiming their father may have been poisoned despite a heart attack being listed as the cause of death.

Ongori and Chege explained that the heart was handed over to Dr. Njue on June 25, 2015, for further analysis.

Ongori noted that it is common practice for doctors to take organs for examination without notifying the family to avoid delaying funeral arrangements.

The heart was sealed in a polythene bag and refrigerated by Chege, who later received a call informing him that the organ was missing during a second postmortem.

The disappearance of the heart has caused a legal storm, with the family seeking answers.

Chege also testified that Dr. Njue had no memory of taking the heart and even stated that he will confirm its whereabouts later, claiming it may have been sent to his school in Thika.

The case has dragged on for years and despite the acquittal of Dr. Njue and his son in a criminal trial, the constitutional case continues.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 22.

