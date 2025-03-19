KAWIRA MWANGAZA breaks silence over ouster as MUTUMA is sworn in as new Meru Governor







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has broken her silence following her removal from office, accusing male politicians of orchestrating her impeachment due to gender discrimination.

In a statement shared online, Mwangaza claimed she faced relentless opposition from political rivals who refused to accept women in leadership.

She alleged that her impeachment was not driven by performance or integrity concerns but was a calculated move by her opponents, who worked with the National Government to ensure her downfall.

“Today, I break my silence to address the grave injustices I have faced as a woman leader in a deeply patriarchal society,” she stated.

“My impeachment was not a reflection of my performance or integrity but a calculated move by male chauvinists, political competitors, and a complicit National Government willing to silence a woman who dared to lead.”

She pointed to the swearing-in of new governor Isaac Mutuma, where her rivals, she claimed, appeared jubilant, reinforcing her belief that the process was meant to maintain male dominance in Meru County leadership.

“It is a sad reality that in 2025, women leaders are still subjected to systemic discrimination, harassment, and exclusion,” she added.

Vowing to pursue all legal avenues to challenge her removal, Mwangaza also called on her supporters to hold leaders accountable and demand transparency in governance.

Mwangaza’s tenure was marked by constant clashes with the Meru County Assembly, which attempted to impeach her three times.

Although she successfully appealed previous attempts, the High Court ultimately upheld her removal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST